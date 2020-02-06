Middlesex County pedestrian killed in hit-and-run along Route 34

OLD BRIDGE — Police are searching for the driver involved in a deadly hit-and-run Wednesday evening.

A 69-year-old township resident was struck on Route 34 in the area of Triangle Drive.

Richard Lockwood was pronounced dead just before 8:30 p.m. at Old Bridge Raritan Bay Hospital.

As of Thursday, there was no information on the type of vehicle involved in the crash.

Anyone with information can call Old Bridge Police at 732-721-5600, or the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-745-3927.

