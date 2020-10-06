It was early. I know that’s not a great excuse, but it was 3:30 in the morning! I was up, getting ready for the show, walking the dog and I got hungry. We had some leftover tilapia and broccoli in the fridge. It was a chilly morning so I wanted a warm breakfast. Into the microwave, one minute on high and delicious! The problem? Fish and broccoli combine for one horrible smell after being reheated in the microwave.

I wrote about the problem yesterday. Today, I wanted to share the solution. Our callers were full of ideas from lemons to white vinegar. Here’s the solution that worked for me. I cut a lemon in half and squeezed some juice onto the bottom of the microwave. 30 seconds on high, wipe out the lemon juice and boom. Smell gone.

It’s a good thing too, the smell disaster put my RV plans on hold for a bit. As you know, my wife is not exactly keen on the idea. I think she said something like…what happens if you create that smell in the small space of an RV? Simple. Open the windows and drive fast!

