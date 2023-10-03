Menendez trial date set — NJ Top News

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for Tuesday:

“EarthE CBD” came under investigation starting in May, by a multi-level force involving municipal, county and state law enforcement, Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer said.

The shop is located at 298 West Water St. in Toms River, according to a business Facebook page.

Millions of Hyundai and Kia vehicles have been recalled due to the risk of fire.

Owners are being told to park the vehicles outside and away from buildings until repairs can be made.

SEASIDE HEIGHTS — A proposed wind energy project off New Jersey would be among the farthest from land on the East Coast, the New York-based development company said Monday.

Attentive Energy released new information on the project, which will be 42 miles (67 kilometers) off Seaside Heights and provide enough energy to power 600,000 homes. State regulators did not identify the company when bids were received in August — one of four received as the state pushes to become the East Coast hub of the nascent offshore wind industry.

NEW YORK (AP) — A judge is planning a spring trial for U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez and his wife, who are accused of accepting bribes of cash, gold bars and a luxury car from three New Jersey businessmen who sought the senator's help and influence over foreign affairs.

The tentative trial date of May 6 would come just one month before New Jersey's June 4 primary, meaning it could still be underway when voters start casting ballots on whether to return Menendez to the Senate.

The famous fruity candy wafer company is celebrating the birthday of its founder and giving away enough sugar to last a full calendar year.

Smarties, founded in New Jersey in 1949, is doing a giveaway through social media.

It's to celebrate the birthday of Edward Dee — the man who moved from London to New Jersey with his family in 1949 and opened the first Smarties factory in Bloomfield the same year. Back then, the company was called Ce De Candy, Inc.

