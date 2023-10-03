Urgent Recall — popular NJ cars could catch fire

🔴 More than 3 million vehicles under urgent recall for fire risk

🔴 Owners are being told to park outside until repairs are made

🔴 Below is a list of vehicles effected by the recall

Millions of popular car brands sold in New Jersey are now under an urgent recall due to the risk of fire.

Owners are being told to park the vehicles outside and away from buildings until repairs can be made.

The National Highway Transportation Safety Association (NHTSA) says more than 1.6 million Hyundai vehicles and more than 1.7 million Kia vehicles are effected by the recall.

Hyundai Recall

The Hyundai recall effects 13 different car and SUV models.

NHTSA says there is an issue with the vehicles' Anti-Lock Braking system that could cause the cars to catch fire.

Vehicle recall notices are going out now and effected owners should be notifed no later than Nov. 21.

Dealerships will then inspect the vehicle, and make a repair if necessary.

The vehicles effected by the recall are:

🔺 2012-2015 Hyundai Accent

🔺 2012-2015 Hyundai Azera

🔺 2011-2015 Hyundai Elantra

🔺 2013-2015 Hyundai Elantra Coupe

🔺 2014-2015 Hyundai Equus

🔺 2011-2015 Hyundai Genesis Coupe

🔺 2013-2015 Hyundai Santa Fe

🔺 2013 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport

🔺 2011-2015 Hyundai Sonata Hybrid

🔺 2010-2013 Hyundai Tucson

🔺 2015 Hyundai Tucson Fuel Cell

🔺 2012-2015 Hyundai Veloster

🔺 2010-2012 Hyundai Veracruz

Kia recall

The NHTSA report cites a possible electrical short that could cause the engines to spark and catch fire.

12 separate cars and SUVs are effected by the recall, including some hybrid models.

Effected owners will be notified by Nov. 14.

The vehicles effected by the recall are:

🔺 2010-2019 Kia Borrego

🔺 2014-2016 Kia Cadenza

🔺 2010-2013 Kia Forte

🔺 2010-2013 Kia Forte Koup

🔺 2015-2018 Kia K900

🔺 2011-2015 Kia Optima

🔺 2011-2013 Kia Optima Hybrid

🔺 2012-2017 Kia Rio

🔺 2010-2011 Kia Rondo

🔺 2011-2014 Kia Sorento

🔺 2011-2013 Kia Soul

🔺 2010-2013 Kia Sportage

Vehicle owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle is under recall.

If it is, NHTSA says vehicle owners should call their nearest dealership immediately to schedule a free repair when a repair is available.

