Smarties, made in NJ, makes sweet offer: Free candy for one year

🔴 Smarties is offering free candy for a whole year for National Smarties Day

🔴 That's roughly 32 pounds of candy wafers or over 1,900 rolls

🔴 The offer is only available through social media

The famous fruity candy wafer company is celebrating the birthday of its founder and giving away enough sugar to last a full calendar year.

Smarties, founded in New Jersey in 1949, is doing a giveaway through social media.

It's to celebrate the birthday of Edward Dee — the man who moved from London to New Jersey with his family in 1949 and opened the first Smarties factory in Bloomfield the same year. Back then, the company was called Ce De Candy, Inc.

Smarties factory in Union Township, NJ. (Google Maps) Smarties factory in Union Township, NJ. (Google Maps) loading...

Dee was born on Oct. 2, 1924, so Oct. 2 each year is National Smarties Day. Dee died in 2019 at the age of 95, according to his obituary published in The Star-Ledger.

The company moved its factory to Elizabeth in 1959 and then to Union Township in 1967, where it still operates. These days, his three granddaughters are running the operation, according to the Smarties Candy Company website.

The offer from the candy company is free Smarties for an entire year, which the company calculates is 1,878 rolls or around 5 rolls per day.

Smarties rounded up to 1,920 rolls, which weigh in at 32 pounds of sugar wafers, according to a post on X, formerly known as Twitter.

To enter the giveaway, users must follow the @smarties account, like and retweet the giveaway announcement post, and reply to the post with "#smarties."

The giveaway ends on Tuesday, Oct. 10 at 11:59 p.m. EST. It's only open to people in the United States who are 18 years old and older.

