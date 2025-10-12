No matter where you are in New Jersey, there’s always a great pizza joint right around the corner.

I’ve moved a lot in 2025, and every little pocket of Jersey I’ve been in has had superb pizza.

Seriously, I find new little favorite spots no matter where I go.

Mateo’s in Hainesport is one of my new favorites. You can find them at 1509 NJ-38, Suite #5. I’ve had regular Italian entrees from there, which have been delicious, as well as their cheesesteaks, but this past week I had their pizza for the first time before the Phillies' first playoff game. Thankfully, the pizza was far better than the Phillies.

I had both their tomato pie and regular cheese pizza, and both were amazing. I had heard good things from friends before, so I expected the pizza to be good, and it lived up to the expectation.

It’s a place I’m definitely going to go back to. The tomato pie is every bit as good as those from the Trenton area, and the regular cheese pizza is one of my favorites in Jersey.

I’m a bit of a tomato pie snob growing up right next to Trenton, this one holds its own for sure.

Mateo’s has all kinds of pub food that you would want but they also have great Italian dinners too. It’s a place you need to seek out if you’re in the area.

