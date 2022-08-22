MATAWAN — A 31-year-old son is accused of murdering his father earlier this year at a home they lived in together.

Kenneth Knapp, Jr. was arrested Friday and charged with first-degree murder. He also faces one count of second-degree desecration of human remains.

According to his obituary, Kenneth Knapp, Sr., 58, passed away on May 1 at his home. It states that he worked at the Sept. 11 Memorial in New York City and that he volunteered as a firefighter in Warren.

"He will forever be remembered for his witty sense of humor, his love of the ocean, and his love of animals," Knapp's obituary reads.

Prosecutors say Matawan police responded to a request for a wellness check at the Knapp home on the 200 block of Matawan Avenue on May 1. They found the body of Knapp Sr. in the basement. For over two months, his cause of death was listed as pending.

However, an autopsy report released last month found that his death had been a homicide, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office. The cause of death was blunt-force trauma and an investigation pointed to Knapp Jr., prosecutors said.

Knapp Jr. is being held at Monmouth County jail as he awaits a detention hearing.

Investigators are still asking for information from the public. MCPO Detective Brian Migliorisi is available at 800-533-744, while Matawan police Detective Joseph Mason can be contacted at 732-566-1010.

Rick Rickman is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at richard.rickman@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions:

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: