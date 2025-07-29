Here's the stories you'll be talking about on the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show with Eric Scott on Tuesday:

AP AP loading...

NEW YORK — A shooting at a midtown Manhattan office building on Monday left at least five people dead, including an off-duty New York City police officer, sources told the The Associated Press.

The suspect was identified as Shane Tamura, of Nevada, two people briefed on the investigation told the AP. Sources said he fatally shot himself.

Law enforcement officials located identification on Tamura’s body, including a concealed carry permit from Las Vegas, the people said. The people were not authorized to discuss details of an ongoing investigation and spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity.

The Fire Department of New York said emergency crews were called to the Park Avenue office building around 6:30 p.m. for a report of someone shot. The building houses some of the country’s top financial firms and the National Football League.

Jessica Chen told ABC News she was watching a presentation with dozens of other people on the second floor when she “heard multiple shots go off in quick succession from the first floor.”

Neil Edara Neil Edara (U.S. Army Cadet Command) loading...

✅ Rutgers student Neil Edara died during ROTC training at Fort Knox

✅ Temperatures were around 90 on the day of Edara's death

✅ Edara was also a first responder in Ridgewood

An ROTC cadet from New Jersey died Thursday while attending a summer training program at Fort Knox in Kentucky.

The U.S. Army Cadet Command said Neil Edara, 22, of Ridgewood, was participating in land navigation training and became unresponsive on Thursday during cadet summer training as part of the 9th Regiment, Advanced Camp.

The Rutgers University student was taken by helicopter to the University of Louisville, where he was pronounced dead. The cause of his death remains under investigation, according to Cadet Command.

The cause of Edara's death is under investigation.

NJ bar raises age for admission thanks to sneaky parents credit Joe Pop's Shore Bar and Restaurant via Facebook NJ bar raises age for admission thanks to sneaky parents(Credit: Joe Pop's Shore Bar and Restaurant via Facebook) loading...

SHIP BOTTOM — A landmark Jersey Shore restaurant and bar has had to put an end to nights that allowed patrons under legal drinking age.

It was not an issue of teenagers trying to order their own drinks ��� but instead parents trying to sneaking alcohol to their own kids, says a Facebook post by Joe Pop's Shore Bar and Restaurant.

The Long Beach Island establishment said it was an “overwhelming” issue that forced them to stop allowing patrons younger than 21 on some weeknights when trivia is held.

Joe Pop's is located in Ship Bottom, at 2002 Long Beach Blvd.

The post adds “we are very sorry, unfortunately a few ruin it for the many.”

Of the handful of comments as of Monday, all were supportive of the bar, while shaking their collective heads at parents who act irresponsibly.

"But but but how can they be the 'cool' parents," one commenter said.

Brick Beach III Brick Beach III (Jen Ursillo, Townsquare Media) loading...

I guess we all have our favorite beach.

The one we go to more often than any other.

Maybe it's the beach you grew up going to, the one you find the most fun, or it's the beach you consider the most beautiful with the clearest water.

New Jersey is home to the best beaches around.

That's why you gotta love a Jersey Shore summer!

Well, the beach rankings are in. The New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium recently hosted the “2025 Favorite Beaches Awards," where residents voted for their favorite New Jersey beach.

⬛ Homeowners return to find burglar in bedroom

Tuttlle Avenue, Spring Lake, NJ Homeowners returned to find a burglar in the bedroom of their Tuttle Avenue home in Spring Lake. (Google Maps/Townsquare Media illustration) loading...

🚨 Homeowners confront man who had broken into their home

🚨 Suspect fled the scene

🚨 He was arrested after a brief standoff

When the owners of a home on Tuttle Avenue in Spring Lake returned early Saturday morning, they found something they didn't expect.

A man was in their bedroom.

The homeowners confronted the man and called the police. The suspect ran out of the house and into a vehicle near the home, fleeing the scene.

Police quickly passed on a description of the suspect and the vehicle he used to flee the scene.

The home has video surveillance, and footage of the suspect was provided to the responding officers.

About 90-minutes after the man was discovered in the home, his vehicle was spotted in a neighboring town.

21 top spots to take a first-time visitor to New Jersey Someone from out-of-state, or maybe even out of the country, is visiting New Jersey for the first time. Where do you take them? After grabbing a bagel and before chowing down on a slice of Jersey pizza, be sure to treat your out-of-town guest to a day in the Garden State with some of these places in mind. Gallery Credit: Jen Ursillo

A bright sunny garden with a shady past Gallery Credit: Dennis Malloy

Start your day with up-to-the-minute news, traffic and weather for the Garden State.

Eric Scott hosts the New Jersey 101.5 Morning Show from 6 - 10 a.m. on New Jersey 101.5.

Join the conversation by calling 1-800-283-1015 or download the NJ101.5 app.

You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.