I guess we all have our favorite beach.
The one we go to more often than any other.
Maybe it's the beach you grew up going to, the one you find the most fun, or it's the beach you consider the most beautiful with the clearest water.
New Jersey is home to the best beaches around.
That's why you gotta love a Jersey Shore summer!
Well, the beach rankings are in. The New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium recently hosted the “2025 Favorite Beaches Awards," where residents voted for their favorite New Jersey beach.
With 130 miles of New Jersey coastline, which beach is considered the best?
The 2025 Favorite Beaches Awards
Here are the results...
Did your favorite make the list?
Read More: How Does New Jersey Stack Up For Recreation Against Other States?
New Jersey's Best Beaches
Atlantic County’s Favorite Beach
Winner: Margate
Runner-up: Brigantine
Cape May County’s Favorite Beach
Winner: Ocean City
Runner-up: Cape May
Monmouth County’s Favorite Beach
Winner: Asbury Park
Runner-up: Spring Lake
Ocean County’s Favorite Beach
Winner: Beach Haven
Runner-up: Point Pleasant Beach
New Jersey’s Overall Favorite Beach
Winner: Ocean City
Runner-up: Margate
Ocean City is always so much fun!
From the beach to the boardwalk, the food, the rides, the many miniture golf places, and all the other amazing activities, it's a great way to spend a summer weekend.
