I guess we all have our favorite beach.

The one we go to more often than any other.

Get our free mobile app

Maybe it's the beach you grew up going to, the one you find the most fun, or it's the beach you consider the most beautiful with the clearest water.

New Jersey is home to the best beaches around.

That's why you gotta love a Jersey Shore summer!

Well, the beach rankings are in. The New Jersey Sea Grant Consortium recently hosted the “2025 Favorite Beaches Awards," where residents voted for their favorite New Jersey beach.

With 130 miles of New Jersey coastline, which beach is considered the best?

The 2025 Favorite Beaches Awards

Here are the results...

Did your favorite make the list?

Read More: How Does New Jersey Stack Up For Recreation Against Other States?

New Jersey's Best Beaches

Atlantic County’s Favorite Beach

Winner: Margate

Runner-up: Brigantine

Cape May County’s Favorite Beach

Winner: Ocean City

Runner-up: Cape May

Monmouth County’s Favorite Beach

Winner: Asbury Park

Runner-up: Spring Lake

Ocean County’s Favorite Beach

Winner: Beach Haven

Runner-up: Point Pleasant Beach

New Jersey’s Overall Favorite Beach

Winner: Ocean City

Runner-up: Margate

Ocean City is always so much fun!

From the beach to the boardwalk, the food, the rides, the many miniture golf places, and all the other amazing activities, it's a great way to spend a summer weekend.

5 NJ Lakes And Beaches With The Clearest, Bluest Water According to APP , These 5 Lakes And Beaches Have The Clearest Water In NJ Gallery Credit: Buehler

NJ's Top 20 Beaches For 2025 If you're looking for the perfect Jersey Shore getaway this summer, these are the 20 best beaches at the Jersey Shore, according to American Oceans Gallery Credit: Buehler