NEW MILFORD — A 58-year-old man last seen Saturday morning may believe that although his home is in this Bergen County borough, he is still living in either New York City or Trinidad and Tobago.

Michael Thorne has dementia, according to information released to Facebook and Twitter by the New Milford Police Department, with the missing man's phone last tracked to the Fort Lee and Leonia areas, also on Saturday.

Thorne, who was reported missing by his family, is described as having a thin build, standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighing 161 pounds with black, dreadlock-style hair.

When last seen, police said he was wearing a light green jacket, jeans, dark-colored shirt, and knit cap.

Thorne's wife, Stephanie Haas-Thorne, told NJ.com he "just walked away from the house" Saturday morning around 11 a.m.

In that report, Haas-Thorne said her husband was assaulted with a concrete block several years ago, causing a traumatic brain injury that led to a diagnosis of frontal temporal dementia.

Anyone who may have had recent contact with Thorne is asked to call the New Milford Police Department at 201-261-1400.

