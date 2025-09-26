🚨 Police say a 25-year-old Roxbury man called 911 after a fatal stabbing

🚨 Victim Mateo Ocho-Gonzalez, 24, was found with multiple stab wounds

🚨 Suspect Justin Wilhelm faces murder, weapons, and narcotics charges

NEW MILFORD — A man found inside a Bergen County home after a fatal stabbing has been charged with first-degree murder.

Justin Wilhelm, 25, of the Landing section of Roxbury Township, called 911 around 3 a.m. Thursday from a home on River Road in New Milford. He was sitting on the front steps with blood on his hands as police arrived, officials said.

Police found the body of Mateo Ocho-Gonzalez, 24, of New Milford, on the second floor, stabbed multiple times in the neck and chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Murder suspect faces multiple charges

Wilhelm was charged with third-degree possession of a weapon for unlawful purpose, third-degree possession of narcotics and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. He was taken to a hospital to be evaluated.

Musella did not disclose the relationship between the two men or why Wilhelm was at the home.

A neighbor told ABC 7 Eyewitness News that he heard screaming coming from the house on Sunday and furniture in the yard. Seven police officers came to the home, according to the neighbor.

Independent Online News reported that Wilhelm and Ocho-Gonzalez were “acquaintances."

