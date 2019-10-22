Man used cellphone to record woman in NJ bathroom stall, cops say

HAMILTON (Mercer) — Police are looking for a man they say followed a woman into a store bathroom, where they say he recorded her on his cell phone.

The incident was reported to township police on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Ollie’s Discount Store on Broad Street.

According to police, the woman said she noticed the man holding his phone over a bathroom stall door and yelled at him to stop, at which point he ran off.

The suspect was seen on surveillance camera shots, and described by police as a black man between 30 and 40 years of age, six feet tall, weighing about 200 pounds.

Police said he was wearing grey boots, tan or khaki cargo pants, a black T-shirt, a blue or purple Polo zipper hooded sweatshirt and a black baseball cap with a purple brim.

Anyone with potential information on the case is urged to contact police at 609-689-5827, or leave a message on the Hamilton Crime Tip Hotline at 609-581-4008.

