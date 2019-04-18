Man steals $1K in coins from NJ laundromat
TOMS RIVER — Police are looking for whoever stole $1,000 worth of coins from a laundromat.
The driver of a white 2000 Chevrolet Colorado drove up to the back of the Suds Your Duds Laundromat on Route 37 westbound around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Toms River police. The driver got out and went inside using a door in the back of the store, police said.
Police then said the driver stole about $1,000 in coins from a change machine, and went north on River Drive.
Surveillance video from a neighbor captured an image of the pickup.
Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 732-349-0150, ext. 1241.
