Man steals $1K in coins from NJ laundromat

TOMS RIVER — Police are looking for whoever stole $1,000 worth of coins from a laundromat.

The driver of a white 2000 Chevrolet Colorado drove up to the back of the Suds Your Duds Laundromat on Route 37 westbound around 12:30 a.m. Saturday, according to Toms River police. The driver got out and went inside using a door in the back of the store, police said.

Police then said the driver stole about $1,000 in coins from a change machine, and went north on River Drive.

Surveillance video from a neighbor captured an image of the pickup.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 732-349-0150, ext. 1241.

