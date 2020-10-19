A man who pleaded guilty to shooting his ex-girlfriend's boyfriend in the head as they sat in a restaurant in 2018 has been sentenced to 40 years in prison, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

Miguel Camara, 42, of Long Branch admitted in July to walking into the Bom DMais restaurant where ex-girlfriend Fernanda Silva, sat with her 18-year-old son, her 5-year-old daughter, and 45-year-old Marco Moreira.

Camara slammed a court document on the table of the Brazilian restaurant on Aug. 21, 2018 and began arguing, pointing a gun at Moreira’s head, authorities have said. He then shot Moreira and then tried to shoot Silva, but she and her son wrestled him for the gun, investigators said. Police said Camara fired his gun twice at Silva, missing each time.

The little girl stood just feet away, authorities said.

After the scuffle Moreira was found lying on the floor and was pronounced dead.

Camara pleaded guilty in July to first-degree murder, first-degree attempted murder and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child. He was sentenced on Friday 16 to 40 years in New Jersey state prison with 38½ years of parole ineligibility.

After his release, Camara will be under parole supervision for five years and will face deportation back to his home country of Portugal.

Previous reporting by Sergio Bichao was used in this report

