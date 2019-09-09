Man killed in Brick … nobody’s saying how, exactly when or by whom

The victim of a homicide at a home in Brick on Saturday was identified on Monday as the resident of the home since 1994, but many questions remain surrounding his death.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer opened an investigation into the death of Mark Richard Austin, 55, on Saturday at a home located at 770 Acorn Drive in Brick. The prosecutor did not name a suspect in the case or a cause of death, and said the investigation is ongoing.

Billhimer earlier on Monday said there was no danger to the public.

Property records show the home is owned by Barbara Austin. Neighbors told the Asbury Park Press Mark and Barbara Austin were divorced and he was living at the home.

Mark Austin's sister told NJ.com he had lived at the home since 1994 and was a former licensed home contractor.

Billhimer told Patch of Brick the incident did not involve a shooting.

Billhimer asked anyone with information about the incident to contact his office at 732-929-2027 or Brick Township Police Department at (732) 262-1117.

