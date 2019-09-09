Homicide investigation in Brick … but police saying very little

BRICK TOWNSHIP — A homicide remaied under investigation in Ocean County Monday, but authorities have released very little information about the case.

Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley D. Billhimer in a statement on Sunday said his office's Major Crime Unit along with the Ocean County Sheriff's Office and Brick police were investigating an incident that took place at a township residence on Saturday.

The prosecutor did not disclose the street address and time of the incident. He also didn't say who was killed, how old and what sex the person or people were, or where they were from.

He said on Monday he does not believe there is a threat to the public.

Residents told the Asbury Park Press an Ocean County Sheriff's Department vehicle was parked in the driveway of a home on Acorn Drive on Saturday and Sunday in the township's Cedar Bridge section. In a newer report, the APP said cars remained Monday on a home tax records show is owned by Barbara Austin, but neighbors had said they didn't believe Austin lived int he house.

Billhimer told Patch of Brick the incident did not involve a shooting.

Billhimer asked anyone with information about the incident to contact his office at 732-929-2027 or Brick Township Police Department at (732) 262-1117.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

More from New Jersey 101.5