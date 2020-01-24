Man in white makeup and blonde wig robs Toms River bank, cops say

TOMS RIVER — A man wearing white facial makeup and a wig with blonde extensions robbed an Ocean County bank on Thursday, police said.

Police said the man got away with an undisclosed amount cash from the First Financial Federal Credit Union, located in the parking lot of a shopping center at the intersection of Routes 9 and 571 in Toms River.

The man appeared to disguise his appearance with white facial makeup and a dark-colored shoulder length wig with blonde extensions, according to police. He was carrying a backpack-style bag and wearing a dark-colored knit cap, a dark shirt, grey sweat pants and dark colored footwear, police said.

Police asked anyone with information about the robbery to call 732-349-0150 ext. 1319.

Suspect in bank robbery at First Financial Federal Credit Union in Toms River (Toms River Police)

