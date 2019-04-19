Man in bike helmet robs NJ bank with help from employees

PARK RIDGE — It wasn't exactly an inside job, but a man wearing a bike helmet got help from employees to rob a bank on Wednesday by sending them into the vault to fetch the cash.

Acting Bergen County Prosecutor Dennis Calo said the man asked to speak with the manager of the Oritani Bank on Kinderkamack Road about 12:20 p.m. The man told the manager he had a bomb and all the workers should go with him into the vault.

Once inside, the robber told them to load all the cash into a large black bag. The man then took off in a white van.

Cato asked anyone with information about the theft to call his office at 201-226-5782.