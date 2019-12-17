Man exposes himself while walking through NJ mall, cops say

WAYNE — A 24-year-old man was arrested after police say he exposed himself as he walked through the Willowbrook Mall on Saturday afternoon.

Police said that as an officer from the Passaic County Sheriff’s Office took a complaint in the parking lot after a woman screamed about 2:45 p.m and pointed to James Michura, of North Caldwell, as exposed himself to her and her 12-year-old nephew.

Michura was charged with two counts of lewdness and released pending a court hearing.

