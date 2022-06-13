A 27-year-old man drowned early Monday afternoon after he was reported missing off a beach in Belmar.

Just after 1 p.m., lifeguards carried the young man out of the water on a board. He was taken away in an ambulance.

Monmouth County Sheriff Shaun Golden identified the drowning victim as a 27-year-old man but did not disclose his identity.

According to a New Jersey 101.5 reporter at the beach between 8th and 9th avenues, a lifeguard rescued someone who had fallen into the water while playing with a group of people on the rocks. After that rescue, someone in the group began yelling to the lifeguards that another person in the group was missing.

Police and EMS joined lifeguards to search for the missing victim. A helicopter, jet ski and boat were also used as part of the search. Several ambulances also responded to the scene.

There was a low risk of rip currents on Monday with winds of 8-16 mph gusting to 18. Wave heights were 1-3 feet.

Deadly waters of New Jersey

Five people have drowned over the past week in New Jersey, including three in the Wildwoods.

Wildwood police said Williams Pathy, 45, of Hillsdale, was found floating about 100 yards from the beach in the area of Youngs Avenue on Wednesday. Two swimmers brought him to shore and administered CPR. A second swimmer was rescued from the water and treated by the Wildwood Fire Department.

A Pennsylvania man drowned Tuesday while swimming off the Syracuse Road beach in Wildwood Crest, according to police. Bystanders administered CPR on Joel Green, 53, of Johnstown, before first responders arrived. He later died at Cape Regional Medical Center.

Santos Chacon-Hernandez, 35, of Lakewood, drowned Monday while trying to swim with two other men across Harry Wright Lake in the Whiting section of Manchester. He was submerged for 15-20 minutes and died early the next morning at a hospital, according to Manchester police.

Bayonne brothers Jack Jiang, 16, and Chu Ming Zheng, 19, drowned in a pool at the Lincoln Community School on Wednesday night. The president of the Bayonne Board of Education told NBC 4 New York that the brothers were swimming in a diving pool that was supposed to be closed and unguarded.

