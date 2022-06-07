Divers rescue swimmer from near drowning in Manchester, NJ lake

MANCHESTER — Three swimmers had to be rescued from Harry Wright Lake on Monday afternoon.

The trio of males grew fatigued trying to swim from one end of the man-made lake to the other around 4:15 p.m., according to Police Capt. Vincent Manco.

Two of the male swimmers were assisted to the shore by bystanders before police and first responders arrived. The Whiting Fire Dive Team located the third victim within 15-20 minutes.

All three were taken to Community Medical Center in Toms River for treatment.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

