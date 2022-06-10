New details: How did brothers drown in NJ school’s indoor pool?

BAYONNE — The brothers who drowned Wednesday night may have been swimming in a closed diving pool while lifeguards were paying attention to the main lap pool.

The president of the Bayonne Board of Education told NBC 4 New York that the two brothers who drowned Wednesday night were in a smaller diving pool at the Lincoln Community School. Diving pools are much deeper than regular pools.

It was not being watched by lifeguards because it was closed, the report said. It is next to the larger pool that was open to residents.

The brothers were identified by the official as 16-year-old Jack Jiang and 19-year-old Chu Ming Zheng, a freshman at the University of Miami.

The individual identified as the board president on the school district website on Friday morning did not respond to New Jersey 101.5's request for more information.

Lincoln Community School pool in Bayonne (Bayonne school district)

A plea for patience

In his weekly Facebook message, Mayor Jimmy Davis asked for patience as police and the BOE investigates what happened.

"We are all numb as we try to process this tragedy," Davis said. "I spent time at the emergency room (Wednesday night) speaking to our police chief who is leading the investigation into what happened. Please be patient as the police and the Board of Education investigate exactly what occurred."

Superintendent John Niesz said the Board of Education has commissioned an independent investigation.

A fundraiser for gift card donations will be held for the next four days at the Korpi Ice Rink. Cards will be accepted Friday and Monday between 3 and 8 p.m. They can also be dropped off Saturday and Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

