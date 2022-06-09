Brothers drown in Bayonne, NJ school pool as sister watches

BAYONNE — Two brothers drowned at the indoor Lincoln Community School pool Wednesday after lifeguards and first responders could not revive them.

Bayonne police said the brothers, ages 16 and 19, became distressed in the deep end of the pool and could not resurface. Two of the three lifeguards on duty jumped into the water and pulled the brothers out. Along with a third lifeguard, they administered CPR before first responders arrived, according to police.

The brothers later died at Bayonne Medical Center.

Superintendent John J. Niesz said one of the brothers was a recent Bayonne High School graduate and the other a junior.

The indoor pool is open for use by residents in the evening.

An unnamed city official told NBC 4 New York their 11-year-old sister witnessed the drowning.

"The City of Bayonne is in mourning tonight," Mayor Jimmy Davis said on his Facebook page. "I ask that we all respect the privacy of the family, as they deal with this unspeakable tragedy. We all pray for comfort for our neighbors."

The pool will be closed on Thursday. Counselors will present be in schools for students.

A bad week for drownings in NJ

It's the third drowning incident of the week in New Jersey.

Swimmer Santos Chacon-Hernandez, 35, of Lakewood, drowned Monday while trying to swim with two other men across Harry Wright Lake in the Whiting section of Manchester. He was submerged for 15-20 minutes and died early the next morning at a hospital, according to Manchester police.

A Pennsylvania man drowned Tuesday while swimming off the Syracuse Road beach in Wildwood Crest, according to Wildwood Crest police. Bystanders administered CPR on Joel Green, 53, of Johnstown before first responders arrived. He later died at Cape Regional Medical Center.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

