Man dies in 2nd drowning in a week on a NJ beach

WILDWOOD CREST — A 53-year-old Pennsylvania man died Tuesday afternoon in the second drowning within the past week in the Wildwoods.

Police responded to a 4 p.m. report of a drowning off the Syracuse Road beach in Wildwood Crest.

Wildwood Crest police said a beachgoer performed CPR on Joel Green, of Johnstown, before first responders arrived. Green was taken to Cape Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

"The Wildwood Crest police department extends their deepest condolences to Mr. Green's family and friends," the department said in a statement.

Rip current risk

There was a moderate risk of rip currents on Tuesday with winds from the south gusting to near 30 mph. Lifeguards are on duty daily until 5 p.m. at Wildwood Crest beaches.

Another Pennsylvania man, Alfred Williams, of Drexel Hill, drowned in the water off the Andrews Avenue beach in Wildwood when he and two swimmers went far from the beach.

His body was recovered on Saturday, according to police.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

