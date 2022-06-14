Swimmer missing at Island Beach State Park on same day as Belmar, NJ drowning

A search continued Tuesday for a swimmer who went missing Monday afternoon at Island Beach State Park.

Coast Guard spokesman Steve Lehmann said a man reported his 59-year-old wife missing after she had gone into the water off the A22 area of the beach

New Jersey Park Police was joined by the Ocean County Sheriff’s Office, State Police and several fire companies.

The woman's body was recovered at 11:05 a.m. Tuesday, according to DEP spokesman Larry Hajna.

Lehmann said the Coast Guard's search for the woman was never suspended as the self-sustaining coastal patrol boat Seahawk was in the area with a crew of 20.

"We didn't have to worry about fuel or shifting out personnel. That vessel is pretty much self-contained and can maintain that search posture in the water for longer. They were a presence out there all night," Lehmann told New Jersey 101.5.

Six people have drowned over the past week in New Jersey. The most recent was early Monday afternoon when a 27-year-old man drowned off the beach at 8th Street in Belmar.

Search continued Tuesday morning

Lehmann said that as of mid-morning Tuesday, the search is still considered active. A helicopter from the U.S. Coast Guard station in Atlantic City and a small boat from Barnegat station are still looking.

"The search continues, unfortunately, but we maintain our optimism," Lehmann said.

