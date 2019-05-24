Man drives Camaro into NJ pool, police say

READINGTON — The driver of a Chevrolet Camaro faces DWI charges after his car wound up in a backyard pool on Thursday.

The owner of a home on Kosciuszko Road found the sports car nose first in the water with the rear wheels perched on the pool's edge around 9:30 a.m., according to Readington Police. Driver Adam Deutsch, 57, of Whitehouse Station was still in the yard when officers arrived, police said.

Police said Deutsch was driving while impaired on narcotics and charged with driving under the influence and reckless driving. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of minor injuries.

Police did not disclose the circumstances of the crash or if Deutsch was in or out of the car when officers arrived.

Deutsch and the homeowner did not know each other, according to police.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

