Man confesses killing wife on phone app — NJ Top News

◼️ NJ man sexted ‘girls’, police say

◼️ Undercover agents help nab man

◼️ Police in 2 states investigate

A 32-year-old Morris County man has been accused of sexting a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl and arranging to meet her in person for sex.

Andrew Ryan Hendershot, of Rockaway Borough, was arrested on Friday after setting up a meeting at a local coffee shop.

Using the app Snapchat, Hendershot first allegedly had sexually explicit conversations with what he believed to be a 14-year-old female child, who was actually an undercover agent in Minnesota.

Law enforcement contacted the Morris County Prosecutor’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which then had officers pose online as 13-year-old and 11-year-old girls.

☑️ A judge allowed Anthony Knox to compete after he was banned

☑️ The NJSIAA is appealing the judge's decision

☑️ Coaches, athletes and fans seem to be evenly divided about the ruling

The final chapter in the high school career of St. John Vianney High School wrestler Anthony Knox Jr. will play out in Atlantic City and possibly a courtroom.

Knox, a senior, won his matches at the Region 7 NJSIAA wrestling tournament on Friday and Saturday and is poised to become only the fifth New Jersey wrestler to be a four-time state champion if he wins his matches at the championship tournament in Atlantic City.

He was allowed to compete after Superior Court Judge Patrick Bartels blocked the NJSIAA disqualification issued in response to Knox's involvement with a spectator brawl with his father.

🔲 NJ couple arrested by ICE

🔲 Arrived on religious worker visa

🔲 Wife remains detained, funds raised

A New Jersey family who arrived in the country 17 years ago has been caught up in an immigration bust.

Officials with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement administratively arrested Turkish citizens Emine and Celal Emanet in Haddon Township on Feb. 25.

Roughly a week later, Emine Emanet remained in ICE custody while Celal Emanet was released while monitored under an alternative program, pending removal proceedings.

A GoFundMe campaign setup to contribute to the family’s legal expenses had raised more than $315,000 as of Monday.

"While we all agree that the most violent criminals who are here illegally should be removed from our country, the Emanet family does not meet this standard," Assembly members Lou Greenwald and Melinda Kane, D-Camden, jointly said in a written release.

🚨 Ashraf Tawfik told police he killed his wife

🚨 Marsail Botros was pronounced dead at their East Brunswick home

🚨 Prosecutors have not disclosed a motive or manner of death

EAST BRUNSWICK — A man walked into a Middlesex County police headquarters and told police that he had killed his wife.

After his sudden confession, police went to the Yorktown Road home of Ashraf Tawfik, 60, and found the body of Marsail Botros, 58. Investigators say Tawlik used a translation app to tell officers he had stabbed his wife. The criminal complaint does not identify the suspect's native language.

Police went to their home and found Botros unresponsive with a knife next to her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

• New Jersey is home to some of the smallest municipalities, with populations as low as 7 residents in Walpack, Sussex County.

• Corbin City, incorporated in 1922, has considered merging with neighboring towns but fears losing its small-town charm.

• Cape May Point, a dry town, has a median home price exceeding $1 million, making it one of the most expensive areas in Cape May County.

There are several reasons why New Jersey’s smallest municipalities are the least populated. Location, lack of housing, and lack of job opportunities are just three culprits as to why people are either moving out or just not moving into these towns.

Do you live in one of them? Find out which town takes the bottom spot in your county.

