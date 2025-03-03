NJ man walks into police station, uses translate app to admit killing wife

🚨 Ashraf Tawfik told police he killed his wife

🚨 Marsail Botros was pronounced dead at their East Brunswick home

🚨 Prosecutors have not disclosed a motive or manner of death

EAST BRUNSWICK — A man walked into a Middlesex County police headquarters and told police that he had killed his wife.

After his sudden confession, police went to the Yorktown Road home of Ashraf Tawfik, 60, and found the body of Marsail Botros, 58. Investigators say Tawlik used a translation app to tell officers he had stabbed his wife. The criminal complaint does not identify the suspect's native language.

Police went to their home and found Botros unresponsive with a knife next to her. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Tawfik was charged with first-degree murder, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose, and fourth-degree unlawful possession of a weapon. He is being held at the Middlesex County Adult Correctional Center pending a detention hearing.

Ciccone did not disclose a motive for Tawfik's alleged action.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

Largest municipality of each county in New Jersey Based on the 2020 Census, these are each county's largest municipality. Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

POP QUIZ: Can you guess these NJ landmarks from Google Earth images? Gallery Credit: Dan Zarrow