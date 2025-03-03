NJ cop pretending to be girl, 13, busts accused online perv

◼️ NJ man sexted ‘girls’, police say

◼️ Undercover agents help nab man

◼️ Police in 2 states investigate

A 32-year-old Morris County man has been accused of sexting a person he thought was a 13-year-old girl and arranging to meet her in person for sex.

Andrew Ryan Hendershot, of Rockaway Borough, was arrested on Friday after setting up a meeting at a local coffee shop.

Using the app Snapchat, Hendershot first allegedly had sexually explicit conversations with what he believed to be a 14-year-old female child, who was actually an undercover agent in Minnesota.

Law enforcement contacted the Morris County Prosecutor’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, which then had officers pose online as 13-year-old and 11-year-old girls.

Morris County court

Hendershot allegedly began sexually explicit chats with the agents, and sent the purported teen explicit videos of himself.

After his arrest, Hendershot was charged with second-degree counts of attempted sexual assault and attempted luring and two counts of third-degree attempted endangering the welfare of a child – sexual conduct.

He also was charged with third-degree endangering the welfare of a child – possession of child sexual abuse material, third-degree obscenity and fourth-degree attempted criminal sexual conduct.

Hendershot was detained in Morris County Jail, pending a detention hearing.

