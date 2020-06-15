Man choked NJ cop while in police vehicle, chief says

MANTUA — A man who tried to choke a police officer from the back seat of a police vehicle had to be subdued with pepper spray, the department's chief said.

Mantua police chief Darren White said Kyle M. Bicking, 28, of Mantua reached from the rear of a police SUV and choked the officer as they drove to police headquarters after he was picked up walking down a street, having appeared to be intoxicated.

White said the officer intended to bring Bicking home and issue him a disorderly persons summons.

Bicking also swung a riot gear helmet at the officer and a window but missed both, according to White.

Bicking said he wanted to kill himself, the officer and other people, according to the chief.

Despite officers at the police station using pepper spray, Bicking remained violent and tried to resist arrest, White said.

The chief said Bicking was charged with third-degree aggravated assault, causing fear of unlawful bodily violence, criminal mischief and second-degree terroristic threats.

Bicking was held pending a detention hearing.

