Man charged with murder in fatal Pemberton Borough, NJ fire

PEMBERTON BOROUGH — A man was arrested and charged with murder and arson in an apartment building fire that left one man dead in April.

The fire on April 20 at an apartment building on Egbert Street in Pemberton Borough killed Camryn Powell, 22, according to State Police. An investigation into the cause of the fire determined it to be suspicious.

Powell was in the apartment along with Newlin Evans, 22, of Burlington. An investigation determined that Evans used an accelerant inside the apartment to start the fire.

Thirteen people from five families were displaced by the fire, according to Red Cross New Jersey.

State Police said Evans left the apartment despite suffering serious injuries from the fire. He was later located at a motel in Mansfield and taken to Jefferson Hospital in Philadelphia for treatment of his injuries.

Fire at an apartment building in Pemberton Borough 4/20/22 Fire at an apartment building in Pemberton Borough 4/20/22 (Sara Parise via GoFundMe) loading...

A warrant was issued for Evans' arrest on Wednesday on charges of felony murder, aggravated arson, causing or risking widespread injury or damage. Hospital security apprehended Evans who was transferred to a Philadelphia County jail pending extradition to New Jersey.

Police did not disclose the relationship between Evans and Powell or a motive for the fire.

A GoFundMe page was created to help Powell's family recover from the fire.

