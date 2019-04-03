Man charged in Jersey City jogger’s rape-slay had been deported twice

JERSEY CITY — The man accused of kidnapping, raping and killing a woman who was jogging in a city park is a Honduran national who is in the country illegally, according to Immigrations and Customs Enforcement.

Jorge Alberto Rios-Doblado, 33, also had been deported in 2003 and 2004, ICE said.

Rios was arrested on Sunday and charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping in the death of 45-year-old Carolina Cano, whose body was found in a Lincoln Park lake on March 24.

He is being held at Hudson County jail. His first court appearance and detention hearing is set for April 11, at 9 a.m. before Judge DePascale at the Hudson County Administration Building in Jersey City.

Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez, Hudson County Sheriff Frank Schillari, Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop, City Council members and county freeholders attended a public safety meeting on Tuesday night for residents of the city's West Side.

The session at the Gallo Center in Lincoln Park covered extra security measures, including new cameras by the lake.

