Man kidnapped, raped and murdered Jersey City woman, police say

JERSEY CITY — A Jersey City man has been accused of murdering a 45-year-old woman, whose body was found in a lake a week ago.

Jorge Rios, 33, was charged with murder, aggravated sexual assault and kidnapping in the death of Carolina Cano, according to Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez. He was being held at the Hudson County Correctional Facility.

Suarez said the Regional Medical Examiner's Office determined the cause of death as homicidal violence including strangulation and water submersion and the manner of death to be homicide. Suarez did not disclose a motive.

Cano's body was discovered about 9:30 a.m . in a lake at Lincoln Park on the city's West Side last Sunday morning.

Local residents gathered at the park for a vigil on Friday, March 29, walking around the lake in honor of Cano, as reported by ABC7-NY .

Cano's roommate told NBC New York that Cano left their apartment, which is located a block from the park, for a jog around 5:30 a.m. The roommate said Cano worked as a nanny.

