‘Make America Great Again’ boat and car parades returning to New Jersey (Opinion)

You may remember this trend starting in 2020 of a series of boats making their way down the coast decked out with “TRUMP 2020” flags or various other pro-Trump memorabilia, well it’s making a comeback.

Shocking nobody, the Trump enthusiasts are still in denial of his loss in the 2020 Presidential election. To show their continued support for the twice impeached former President, there will be another “MAGA boat parade” as well as a MAGA drag down the parkway.

It's not quite clear what the intention is with these events but I'm sure they'll really own the libs this time.

"Trumptilla" Boat Parade Travels Along The Potomac River In Washington, DC Getty Images loading...

According to the Shore News Network, the events will be held on Saturday, June 4. One of the partners of the event will be the "Let’s Go Brandon" store that recently opened in Toms River.

More on that store here. It’s the perfect place for you to get your boat decorations if your “Make America Great Again” flags are looking a little torn since the election.

There are various start points for both the boat parade and the car parade beginning between 9:30 a.m. and 10:45 a.m., you can read the details here. Half of the boaters will go north toward Point Pleasant while the rest will go south to the Manahawkin Bridge.

"Trumptilla" Boat Parade Travels Along The Potomac River In Washington, DC Getty Images loading...

They’ll both have the same ending point of the Boatyard Causeway Marina (2200 East Bay Ave. in Manahawkin, New Jersey). The intended end time is noon.

According to the promotional material, the event will happen rain or shine, so you might want to make some “Let’s Go Brandon” ponchos to be prepared.

In a stunning moment of common sense, the event organizers ask that you obey all traffic laws. Please do so.

"Trumptilla" Boat Parade Travels Along The Potomac River In Washington, DC Getty Images loading...

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

