Major events headed to MetLife Stadium. Another Super Bowl too?

EAST RUTHERFORD — There's no additional Super Bowl planned for MetLife Stadium in the near future, but the 82,500-seat venue could host the big game again within the next decade.

And in 2026, MetLife will play host to a portion of the biggest single-event sporting competition in the world.

In the meantime, the venue has a number of major events on the books — some a couple years down the line. And with this year's long-awaited opening of American Dream, even more world- and national-stage events are expected to choose the stadium that also hosts home games for the New York Giants and New York Jets.

"American Dream changes our ability here in New Jersey," Jim Kirkos, president and CEO of the Meadowlands Chamber of Commerce, said of the shopping and entertainment complex.

The mega-mall last hinted that it could open its doors in April.

Here's a taste of the major draws headed to MetLife over the next few years, beyond regular-season NFL games and concert acts.

WrestleMania 35

Wrestlemania stage at MetLife Stadium in 2013 (Chris Swendeman, Townsquare Media NJ)

Following a week-long celebration throughout the region, the wrestling extravaganza takes place at MetLife on Sunday, April 7.

MetLife hosted the event in 2013 as well. It attracted a sold-out crowd from dozens of countries. Kirkos said the event is broadcast in over 100 countries.

Transplant Games of America

Over 1,000 transplant athletes and participants stage up during the opening ceremonies on July 12, 2008 at the National Kidney Foundation U.S. Transplant Games at the David Lawrence Convention Center in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Marc Serota/Getty Images)

This multi-sport festival event features individuals who have undergone life-saving transplant surgeries — living donors and transplant recipients.

The 2020 Transplant Games are scheduled at MetLife for July 17 through July 22.

Army/Navy

Kenneth Brinson #56 of the Army Black Knights recovers a ball that was fumbled by the Navy Midshipmen during the third quarter of the game at Lincoln Financial Field on December 08, 2018 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

Twenty years after the 9/11/01 terrorist attacks, one of the greatest rivalries in college football will have their annual game on December 11, 2021 at MetLife.

Last year marked the teams' 119th meeting.

World Cup

French players celebrate winning the final match against Croatia at the 2018 soccer World Cup in the Luzhniki Stadium in Moscow, Russia, Sunday, July 15, 2018. (AP Photo/Natacha Pisarenko)

It was announced in June 2018 that the world soccer tournament would be held in North America.

"While we are not 100 percent sure of what games we'll get, we're pretty confident that we'll be in the running for a couple preliminary games and a semifinal," Kirkos said. "And the hope of a World Cup final is still in the works."

Those negotiations will heat up in the next year or so, Kirkos said. Regardless of what games are held at the stadium, he said, they will be sold out.

Kirkos said MetLife's calendar should fill up "very well" between 2021 and 2026, thanks in part to American Dream. He predicts New Jersey will host another Super Bowl in the next eight to 10 years.

More from New Jersey 101.5:

Contact reporter Dino Flammia at dino.flammia@townsquaremedia.com .