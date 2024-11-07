🔴 A 50-year-old deli is shutting its doors next month

HOBOKEN — A popular Hoboken deli and bakery is closing its doors after 50 years in business.

Losurdo Brothers Italian Deli and Bread Bakery, located at 410 2nd St., announced on Instagram that it will close early next month.

Owners Nicola and Danny Losurdo immigrated to the United States from Italy, and opened the deli in 1975, one of the city’s longest-standing family-owned Italian delis, according to NJ.com.

It’s not clear why the deli and bakery is closing, but the Losurdos took the time to thank their loyal customers and supporters, for their belief and trust in them, which has been the driving force behind their every step, the Instagram post reads.

“While this chapter ends, we are grateful for the friendships and experiences we have gained throughout the years. The bonds and memories we created endure and we will cherish these forever,” the statement reads. “We’re eternally grateful to everyone who has passed through our doors, and we wish you all the best.”

For five decades, the beloved shop has been the place for people to go for their fresh bread baked daily, sandwiches, mozzarella, Italian specialties, and pastries.

The deli and bakery’s last day will be Sunday, Dec. 8.

