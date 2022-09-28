L&#8217;Oréal to open $140M research center in Clark, NJ by 2024

L’Oréal to open $140M research center in Clark, NJ by 2024

L'Oréal Research & Innovation Center rendering (Courtesy L'Oréal)

CLARK — The globally-recognized beauty brand L'Oréal said Tuesday it would be opening a new, state-of-the-art research facility in this Union County township within the next two years.

In a press release, L'Oréal USA said its Research & Innovation Center in Clark, a $140 million development project, is already under construction and will replace facilities in the area that date back six decades.

The company said the center will "focus on beauty innovations across the spectrum of hair, skin, and makeup categories."

The center will take up nearly 250,000 square feet, according to L'Oréal, and will employ more than 500 workers.

Gov. Phil Murphy, quoted in the release, called it a "significant project."

L'Oréal expects the center to accelerate the development of new products through lab space and "agile workspaces," the release said.

Also, the facility plans to develop both indoor and outdoor green space as part of efforts to reduce both waste and energy use.

The release did not specify exactly when in 2024 the center would be operational.

