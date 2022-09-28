CLARK — The globally-recognized beauty brand L'Oréal said Tuesday it would be opening a new, state-of-the-art research facility in this Union County township within the next two years.

In a press release, L'Oréal USA said its Research & Innovation Center in Clark, a $140 million development project, is already under construction and will replace facilities in the area that date back six decades.

The company said the center will "focus on beauty innovations across the spectrum of hair, skin, and makeup categories."

Get our free mobile app

The center will take up nearly 250,000 square feet, according to L'Oréal, and will employ more than 500 workers.

Gov. Phil Murphy, quoted in the release, called it a "significant project."

L'Oréal expects the center to accelerate the development of new products through lab space and "agile workspaces," the release said.

Also, the facility plans to develop both indoor and outdoor green space as part of efforts to reduce both waste and energy use.

The release did not specify exactly when in 2024 the center would be operational.

Patrick Lavery is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

These NJ towns have the highest rates of sexually transmitted diseases Looking at data compiled by the Department of Health in 2019, the most recent year for which reports are available, we determined the rate of STDs for 1,000 people in every municipality. The data combines reports of chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis. For a different look, you can check out this article for a list of New Jersey towns that saw the highest increase in STD/STI cases in recent years.