LINDEN — A Newark man has been sentenced to years behind bars for robbing a delivery driver.

The nine-year prison sentence for 24-year-old Anthony Torres stems from an incident that occurred in broad daylight on June 7, 2023, in the parking lot of Jersey Lanes on Park Avenue.

Investigators say an Amazon delivery driver had parked in the lot to take a break, when Torres reached through the open side door of the delivery van and stole the driver's backpack.

The delivery driver exited the van and grabbed Torres's shirt as he entered a vehicle that was parked nearby. Officials say Torres struck the driver several times in an attempt to break free, and the victim was struck by the vehicle as Torres fled the scene.

The driver suffered minor injuries, according to police.

Torres's sentence ties to a second-degree robbery charge. Officials say the "extended" sentence is due to the offender's criminal past.

"There is absolutely no place for violent crimes like this in our community," said Linden Police Chief David Hart.

According to the New Jersey Department of Corrections, Torres has a lengthy rap sheet that includes multiple burglaries and credit card fraud.

