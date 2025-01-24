A Neptune Township cop has been suspended from his job and charged after allegedly using police databases so he could locate a woman and get her phone number.

Joshua James, 29, was arrested this week for the incident that unfolded earlier this month, according to the Monmouth County Prosecutor's Office.

According to investigators, James was working a detail outside a local elementary school when he noticed a woman picking up her child. According to investigators, he looked up the license plate of the vehicle she was driving, and her address, by using two databases that are intended for policing purposes only.

James then drove to the woman's home, officials said, where he asked her if she was single and whether he could have her phone number.

James was charged with third-degree computer-related criminal activity, officials said.

The prosecutor's office said that James has been suspended from duty by the Neptune Township Police Department.

Attorney representation for James was not immediately available.

Anyone with information related to this matter can contact MCPO Detective Ryan Mahony at 800-533-7443.

