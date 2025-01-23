NJ Gov. Murphy signs law empowering ‘sexual assault warriors’

TRENTON — Survivors of sexual assault should have an easier time making sure their claims are being handled seriously and in a timely manner, thanks to a law signed on Thursday by Gov. Phil Murphy.

Under the new law, a system will be developed that would allow victims and officials to track so-called rape kits as they move through the chain of custody after an alleged assault.

According to sponsors of the legislation that's now law, the move will reduce the number of untested rape kits, as well as expedite the investigation of rape cases.

“Establishing a tracking system for sexual assault forensic evidence kits is of the utmost importance, ensuring a level of transparency and healing exists within our communities,” said Assemblywoman Verlina Reynolds-Jackson, D-Mercer. "Sexual assault warriors can be empowered to know that their cases are going to be processed, and that they have the availability to check in."

SEE ALSO: New poll suggests early favorite for NJ governor

The new law centers around physical examinations that should be conducted after a reported assault. Once the rape kit is used to collect physical evidence from a victim's body, it can be tested for DNA and in prosecution against the attacker.

The law tasks the Attorney General with getting the ball rolling on an internet-based system that would allow interested parties to track sex-assault evidence, from the initial collection to its final disposition.

“Survivors of sexual assault who show strength and resilience in coming forward deserve recognition and support,” Gov. Murphy said. “This well overdue bill cements into law the work our Administration has undertaken to support survivors."

Murphy's signing received praise from the New Jersey Coalition Against Sexual Assault, which said that it fosters greater transparency and accountability in the handling of such sensitive evidence.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

KEEP READING: Scroll to see what the big headlines were the year you were born Here's a look at the headlines that captured the moment, spread the word, and helped shape public opinion over the last 100 years. Gallery Credit: Andrew Lisa