NJ cops do DNA test on poop left by defecating burglar

BERLIN BOROUGH — You could say that the life of a suspect in the burglary of a South Jersey car dealership is about to go down the toilet.

Police released images of a burglary suspect who they say defecated at Longo and Sons Auto Sales on White Horse Pike early Saturday morning.

The suspect, pictured wearing a blue hoodie and a winter hat, stole dealership plates and a vehicle, both of which have been recovered.

"While we await DNA analysis of the evidence collected on scene, which the suspect so kindly left, we hope someone may recognize them," Berlin police said in a statement on their Facebook page.

Police asked anyone with information about the incident to call them at 856-767-4700.



Suspect in burglary of auto dealership in Berlin (Berlin police)

