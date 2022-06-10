Long Branch, NJ, sues to stop illegal pop-up parties

Officials in Long Branch are asking a judge to help stop unauthorized pop-up parties like the one that drew 5,000 people to Pier Village on May 21.

A petition filed in Monmouth County Superior Court asks a judge to issue a restraining order against six named individuals who have been promoting another pop-up party in Long Branch on June 19.

Public Safety Director Domingos Saldida said in a news release the city has had enough. "These viral parties are likely to get bigger and more dangerous until we do something about it," Saldida said, "Hopefully, making the organizers pay the price for their behavior will deter them from putting together an unpermitted, illegal event in Long Branch in the future."

The city estimates that it cost taxpayers approximately $25,000 for the police response and eventual clean-up after the last party.

Mayor John Pallone says all are welcome to Long Branch, if they follow the rules.

"If you want to have a gathering, apply for a special event permit. Don’t drink alcohol in public or smoke on our beaches. Don’t engage in disorderly conduct. The organizers of the May 21st event broke all those rules and put our City in harms way. That is why it is so important that we hold them accountable," Pallone said in a statement.

While the City of Long Branch has been fortunate in that no one has been seriously injured or killed as a result of these unsanctioned events, it is only a matter of time before one of the uncontrollable nature of these non-permitted gatherings leads to significant tragedy. It is clear that without the intervention of the Courts, Defendants and other individuals with the same goals will not cease to promote and share this or other flyers. Without the requested Court Order, events like this will continue in Long Branch and have already begun to spread to other municipalities such as Point Pleasant and Asbury Park - Long Branch Superior Court Petition

Superior Court Judge Lisa Thornton did not issue an immediate ruling. NJ.com reports she has given Long Branch until the close of business Friday to provide proof the named individuals have been given a copy of the complaint. She also asked the town to file a supplemental brief "on the issues of prior restraints and the First Amendment."

It's not clear how, or when, Thornton will rule.

In the meantime, Pallone says his city is taking "all available measures to restrain them (organizers) from advertising (another pop-up party), as well as protect City residents and property."

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

NJ beach tags guide for summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

These are the best hiking spots in New Jersey A trip to New Jersey doesn't have to be all about the beach. Our state has some incredible trails, waterfalls, and lakes to enjoy.

From the Pine Barrens to the Appalachian Trail to the hidden gems of New Jersey, you have plenty of options for a great hike. Hiking is such a great way to spend time outdoors and enjoy nature, plus it's a great workout.

Before you go out on the trails and explore some of our listeners' suggestions, I have some tips on hiking etiquette from the American Hiking Society.

If you are going downhill and run into an uphill hiker, step to the side and give the uphill hiker space. A hiker going uphill has the right of way unless they stop to catch their breath.

Always stay on the trail, you may see side paths, unless they are marked as an official trail, steer clear of them. By going off-trail you may cause damage to the ecosystems around the trail, the plants, and wildlife that live there.

You also do not want to disturb the wildlife you encounter, just keep your distance from the wildlife and continue hiking.

Bicyclists should yield to hikers and horses. Hikers should also yield to horses, but I’m not sure how many horses you will encounter on the trails in New Jersey. If you are thinking of bringing your dog on your hike, they should be leashed, and make sure to clean up all pet waste.

Lastly, be mindful of the weather, if the trail is too muddy, it's probably best to save your hike for another day.

I asked our listeners for their suggestions of the best hiking spots in New Jersey, check out their suggestions: