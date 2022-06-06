Long Branch, NJ, Police warn of another pop-up party

Local police departments in multiple shore towns are bracing for another pop-up party.

Rumors of another party like the one in Long Branch on May 21 that drew 5,000 people have persisted on social media.

The Long Branch and Point Pleasant Beach Police Departments say they are investigating the rumors and taking steps to prepare a law enforcement response, if necessary.

A message from Point Pleasant Beach Police posted on Facebook says they are "actively investigating the sources of the social media posts," and they will continue to "aggressively monitor" the situation.

The Long Branch public safety director posted a similar message, and sought to assure local residents and business owners "there will be zero tolerance for any illegal activity."

Telling people to "bring your own weed" and "bring your own liquor," the pop-up parties have dates of June 18 in Point Pleasant Beach and June 19 in Long Branch.

During the Long Branch incident on May 21, law enforcement set off smoke and flash-bang grenades to disperse the crowd that had taken over Pier Village.

There were a handful of arrests, but no serious injuries.

City Public Safety Director Domingos Saldida said large summer crowds have always been a concern, but social media has exacerbated the situation, resulting in potentially dangerous and uncontrollable crowds.

The issue was a central theme of a recent New Jersey 101.5 Town Hall "Back to the Beach, the Summer of '22."

Shore Mayors expressed concerns about the increasing pop-up party threat and implored the Gov. Phil Murphy to take action. Murphy has said he is concerned, but has announced no action.

New Jersey State Sen. Vin Gopal has introduced legislation that seeks to hold those who promote these pop-up parties responsible for any damage and the costs of a police response.

