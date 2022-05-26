Can NJ handle the partying? Summer of 2022 town hall on NJ 101.5

Less than a week after Long Branch officials imposed an emergency curfew and police arrested more than a dozen people in response to a pop-up party that flew out of control, New Jersey 101.5 will hold a special town hall on the summer season at the shore.

The special program will be live at 7 p.m. Thursday and will be carried on Facebook Live.

New Jersey 101.5’s Eric Scott leads a panel of tourism officials, local mayors, law enforcement and travel experts with information residents need to have fun and stay safe.

Tourism came roaring back after pandemic restrictions were lifted in 2021, but the surge in visitors has also caused disruptions and chaos in many shore towns, as was seen in Long Branch over the weekend when thousands of partygoers showed up at Pier Village for an unsanctioned pop-up party.

This year, there is also concern about the impact legal marijuana sales will have on tourism and law enforcement.

“From wild pop-up parties, groups of rowdy teens taking over the boardwalks and changes in policing laws, towns are trying to avoid a repeat, and provide the best possible experience for vacationing families,” Scott said.

The program’s on-air panel will feature:

— Jeffrey Vasser, executive director of the New Jersey Division of Travel and Tourism

— Thomas Dellane, 1st vice president with the New Jersey State Association of Chiefs

of Police

— Bill Caruso, chairman of Archer’s Cannabis Law Group

— Nathan Rotman, Northeast senior policy manager for Airbnb

— Barbara Layton, manager of Diane Turton, Realtors

— Tracy Noble, manager of public and government affairs with AAA Mid-Atlantic

— Point Pleasant Beach Mayor Paul Kanitra.

Scott and his guests will also answer live, call-in questions from listeners throughout the hour.

Get our free mobile app