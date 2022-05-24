Long Branch, NJ, braces for another illegal beach party

Long Branch officials are bracing for another massive pop-up party with details now being circulated on social media.

An on-line flyer touting "Beach Linkup Pt. 2" on Sunday, June 19, is still circulating on Instagram, although it appears to have been taken down from Facebook.

Instagram/@sosactivated

Like the event that drew 5,000 to the Pier Village area of Long Branch last Saturday, it invites people to bring their own liquor and weed.

"Pt. 2" also promises a $1,000 "twerk contest."

An account that shared the flyer proclaims "Let's make history again."

Instagram/@sosactivated

Gov. Phil Murphy said on Monday that state officials were aware of social media posts promoting a second event, and that state officials were "tracking" those posts, but did not say what action, if any, would be taken to stop it.

New Jersey 101.5 has reached out to those sharing this latest flyer, but have gotten no response.

Long Branch Mayor John Pallone issued a statement on Monday that said, "Our city is not going to be a place for those that will disrespect our city, public spaces, streets of businesses with acts of violence, drinking or smoking."

Pallone said he was considering legal action against the social media platforms that are being used to promote these types of pop-up parties. He also said they had identified the organizers of last Saturday's gathering, and would "prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law."

Just what that means is unclear.

The mayor says drinking and smoking in public places is illegal in Long Branch. Organizers also did not have a special event permit, which Pallone says is required for large gatherings.

Meanwhile, Neither Pallone nor Murphy would comment on State Sen. Robert Singer's (R-Ocean) suggestion the state create a special "task force" designed to stop these types of parties.

Sen. Vin Gopal (D-Monmouth) says he will propose legislation that would increase penalties for violence at these pop-up parties as well as make the organizers responsible for the cost of destruction of public property. Under Gopal's legislation, parents would also bear the cost of any damage caused by minors at these events.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

