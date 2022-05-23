Long Branch considers legal action against TikTok over party ads

LONG BRANCH — City officials are looking at every angle possible in cracking down on “pop up” beach parties that have caused chaos in Pier Village — including legal action against social media platforms.

Long Branch Mayor John Pallone released a detailed statement on Monday, after 5,000 people showed up at the waterfront on Saturday, prompting a strong police response that involved over a dozen arrests.

“Simply put, the crowding and capacity limits of these events lead to violent behavior and are a serious public safety concern for our community,” Pallone said.

The Long Branch Police Department has tracked down organizers of these “pop up” events and plans to “prosecute them to the fullest extent of the law,” the mayor continued.

The city was also looking into legal action against TikTok and Instagram, for allowing such unauthorized gatherings to be shared so widely.

Long Branch Mayor John Pallone, after pop up party

None of the pop up parties that have caused local turmoil had received a special event permit ahead of time, as required.

The online flyers also promote drinking and smoking in public areas, which is illegal, the mayor said.

“I want to be very clear that people that want to visit Long Branch are welcome here. However, our City is not going to be a place for those that will disrespect our city, public spaces, streets, or businesses with acts of violence, drinking or smoking,” Pallone said.

As many of the partygoers had taken NJ Transit as transportation — Pallone said they were working with the agency “to find a solution that does not call for letting thousands of people off a train at once, swelling our city to capacity limits.”

The mayor said they have also been in contact with Gov. Phil Murphy’s office, as “This issue affects the entire Jersey Shore and we need his assistance to stop it.”

Last summer, at least four arrests were made in a similar scene, when a pop up party attracted throngs of young people to Pier Village in June 2021.

