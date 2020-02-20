Lit fireworks thrown from moving cars at 94-year-old’s NJ home

BROOKLAWN — Police are searching for two cars that were involved when lit fireworks were thrown from the moving vehicles onto a 94-year-old woman’s front yard last weekend.

Police said a bush caught fire during the incident Feb. 15 at the home of Yvonne Spadora.

A neighbor who heard the explosions came outside and put out the flames with a garden hose, police said.

Detective Raymond McKinney said one of the vehicles appeared to be a Dodge Charger and the other a Ford Crown Victoria, both dark in color.

Anyone with information on the incident or who might know the owners of the vehicles can contact Brooklawn Police at 856-456-0750.

Tips also may be submitted anonymously via email to tips@brooklawnpolice.com.

A report by Fox 29 Philadelphia included surveillance video showing the fireworks exploding outside Spadora's home.

