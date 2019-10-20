Linden cops look for attempted murder suspect after home shooting

LINDEN — Police are asking for the public's help in finding a man accused of attempted murder following a shooting at a city home Friday night.

According to a post on the police department Facebook page Sunday, 26-year-old Derrick Merisma is charged with first degree attempted murder, second degree aggravated assault and other related weapons charges in connection with the Oct. 18 incident at a residence on Cedar Avenue after 8 p.m.

The Friday night shooting wounded a 49-year-old man, who was taken with non-life-threatening injuries to Newark University Hospital.

Anyone with information concerning Merisma's whereabouts is urged to contact detectives working the case at 908-474-8480 or 908-474-8556.

