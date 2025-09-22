Leonardo Zeik, a Cuban Lebanese immigrant to the United States, opened a jewelry store in Elizabeth in 1964.

Immigrant roots and early growth

He was the personification of the American Dream.

Through hard work, an eye for quality, and forging connections with the best goldsmiths, diamond cutters, and gemstone houses, he built a strong reputation and later opened stores in Metuchen and Red Bank. He built a beautiful family business that anyone would be proud of. Now, Vivian, Leo, and Ivette carry on the family tradition.

Since the 1980s, their Red Bank location has been on East Front Street. Think about that time. Reagan was in office. There was still only one “Back to the Future” made. Mick Jagger was in his early 40s.

Metuchen, Red Bank & family legacy

Mick is still going strong, and so is Leonardo Jewelers. After all those years on East Front Street, they have announced they are changing Red Bank locations to 73 Broad St.

The new store has a jaw-dropping, gorgeous 7,300 square-foot showroom with all the bells and whistles.

“The new showroom has been specifically curated to elevate the experience of the showroom’s esteemed guests and will be home to numerous top-tier brands,” Leonardo’s said in a press release.

Whether you’re a loyal customer or someone who has never before experienced the level of service you’ll find at a Leonardo’s, you are being invited to explore the new shop.

What to expect in the new 7,300 sq ft showroom

There’s a grand opening celebration happening on Thursday, Oct. 16, from 4to 8 p.m.

Their new space is being described as “stunning,” and to celebrate it, they’ll have gourmet food and beverages on hand. Music too. The family is excited for you to see the new, bigger, and better Leonardo Jewelers and hopes you can make it.

Their other location in Metuchen is still going strong at 665 Middlesex Ave. in Metuchen.

Congrats to a great and historic Jersey family business!