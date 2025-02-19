New food hall will house these popular NJ vendors

Food halls have been popping up all over, and they’re the new wave of food culture. If you’re a foodie, you’re probably already in the know about how these places offer an incredible variety of vendors in one spot.

The latest one coming to New Jersey is going to take things up a notch, and I’m definitely excited about it.

A new gourmet market is opening in the space that once housed Sickles Market at the Anderson Building on Monmouth Street in Red Bank.

This new spot is going to be called Anderson Market, and it’s being launched by Culture Collective, the team behind some Asbury Park favorites like Reyla, Laylow, and Barrio Costero.

The goal is to create something like Philly or New York’s top food halls right here in New Jersey. It’s a big move for the area, and with vendors offering everything from fresh seafood to delicious dumplings, it’s bound to be a must-visit.

Here’s a look at some of the vendors you can expect at Anderson Market:

Local 130 Seafood – Sourcing sustainable, dayboat seafood from Asbury Park, this spot is perfect for seafood lovers.

Molly Boards – Charcuterie and cheese lovers, rejoice. Molly Boards, already a hit in Point Pleasant Beach, will bring their delicious spreads here.

Booskerdoo Coffee & Baking Co. – A fan favorite that’s staying put, serving up their incredible coffee and baked goods.

Noodle & Dumpling Concept – A new spot serving up delicious dumplings and noodles, just what you need for a quick, tasty meal.

Healthy Eatery – Salads, soups, and all things healthy will keep you fueled throughout the day.

Hot Chicken Concept – If you’re in the mood for some spice, hot chicken sandwiches and crispy fries are on the menu.

Butcher – They’re still on the lookout for the right butcher, but when they find one, you can expect quality cuts.

And the best part? The market will have something for everyone, open from 7 AM to 10 PM to meet all your needs. Plus, Culture Collective will have a section for produce and dry goods. This place is shaping up to be the go-to spot in Red Bank, and I can’t wait to check it out!

